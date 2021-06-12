Donors give the gift of life on Valentine’s Day

HUNTINGTON - Those looking to give a Valentine’s Day gift straight from the heart - literally - got the opportunity to do so at a blood drive Thursday at the Campus Christian Center on the Marshall University campus.

The blood drive was hosted by the American Red Cross in partnership with Marshall University.

The American Red Cross will return to the Campus Christian Center for another blood drive Feb. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments to donate blood can be made at www.redcrossblood.org.

- The Herald-Dispatch