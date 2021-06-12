Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Donors give the gift of life on Valentine’s Day

By Staff Writer
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

HUNTINGTON - Those looking to give a Valentine’s Day gift straight from the heart - literally - got the opportunity to do so at a blood drive Thursday at the Campus Christian Center on the Marshall University campus.

The blood drive was hosted by the American Red Cross in partnership with Marshall University.

The American Red Cross will return to the Campus Christian Center for another blood drive Feb. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments to donate blood can be made at www.redcrossblood.org.

- The Herald-Dispatch

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

486K+
Followers
257K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donate Blood#The American Red Cross#Marshall University#Www#The Herald Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
riverbender.com

Father gives daughter life-saving gift as living organ donor

CARRIERE, Miss. (AP) — Sitting poolside with his wife and two daughters, Rhett Shaffette says he’s already received the best gift this Father’s Day. His 12-year-old daughter is thriving, eight months after getting a portion of his liver. She received the transplant after nearly losing her life to internal bleeding.
Lexington County, SCWIS-TV

A Father’s Day gift that offers the gift of life

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Father’s Day is a time to give Dad a gift. But, dads, it’s a time you can give a gift to your family, as well. A Lexington County father/daughter duo knows the importance of gifting your family with the commitment to go get a colon cancer screening.
Warwick, RITurnto10.com

Give the gift of life at NBC 10's Summer Blood Drive

The NBC 10 and 94 HJY Summer Blood Drive takes place June 28. The blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. Donations are by appointment and can be made on the Rhode Island Blood Center website. All presenting donors will...
Lifestylechatsports.com

Give a Father’s Day gift that gives all year!

Give your Dad a gift he’ll appreciate all year long and save up to $20!. It’s that time of the year where you sometimes scramble around to find the best gift you can give your Dad … Here’s how we can make it easy for you with something he’ll appreciate throughout the year: a special Father’s Day package that includes an annual subscription Gator Country for the very best in Florida Gators coverage.
nbc11news.com

Mesa County residents encouraged to give blood on world blood donor day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The event serves to raise awareness of the need for blood and blood products and to thank donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. With the nation in short supply after the pandemic it is now more important than ever to give blood. The recent surge in blood usage is due to hospitals performing surgeries, along with patients seeking medical care, that were postponed during the pandemic. The long-term impact of the pandemic has meant we’ve had a year of virtually no high school or college first-time donors, and 41% fewer donors between the ages of 17-24.”
AdvocacyPosted by
TheStreet

NKF Celebrates Father's Day By Sharing Stories Of The Best Gift Ever - Life!

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Kidney Foundation (NKF) celebrates Father's Day by sharing stories of love, sacrifice and the best gift a child could ever give their parent - the gift of life! Currently, there are nearly 100,000 American's waiting for a kidney transplant. The average wait time for a kidney transplant can be upwards of three to seven years and could vary depending on the health, compatibility as well as availability of organs.
Advocacycinejosh.com

Chiranjeevi's gesture on World Blood Donors Day

Mega Star Chiranjeevi is known for his philanthropic activities. Today people across the globe celebrated World Blood Donors Day. It is known that of all donations, Blood Donation is regarded as supreme. Chiranjeevi on this occasion donated blood along with his wife Surekha. Later posting the photo he said '...
adventist.news

On Valentine's Day, Couples Donate Blood and Celebrate the Love of Others

Valentine's Day was very different for Brenda Silva and Júnior Dias, who have been dating for almost two years. The couple decided to donate blood on June 12 in support of the campaign launched by the Youth Ministry of the Central Adventist Church in Aracaju, Sergipe. With the theme "Donating blood is a proof of love!", the action of love for others involved couples and singles and helped an average of 60 people who are in hospital beds.
Religionchvnradio.com

Pastor rolling up his sleeve, invites others to give the gift of life

Pastor Victor Cuarto just finished giving his 55th blood donation and invites people who can give blood to do so. "Five of those times were whole blood and after that, I got invited to give platelets because I have a very high platelet count. I can give those twice a month, which is why in three and a half years I've been able to give 55 times," says Cuarto.
PetsPosted by
TheStreet

PAWS For St. Jude Forms Dog Packs To Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer every dog can be top dog by going all paws in to raise awareness and support for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children. ® Huckleberry and Puggle, the specially trained service dogs at St. Jude, are again leading the pack for the second annual PAWS for St. Jude.
ReligionPosted by
NorthEast Times

Remembering St. Leo the Great Church

About 600 people came out on Saturday for a Mass of Remembrance, celebrated by Archbishop Nelson Perez, in front of the former St. Leo the Great Church, destroyed by a fire in May. St. Leo, 6658 Keystone St. (at Unruh Avenue), opened in 1884 and closed in 2014, remaining a...
New Orleans, LAwhereyat.com

Ray Brandt Auto Group Donates Car to St. Jude Dream House Giveaway

Each year, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital hosts its Dream House Giveaway fundraiser, which greatly benefits the children at St. Jude and helps the hospital achieve its mission of "finding cures, saving children." In over 40 cities, $100 raffle tickets are sold that give participants the chance to win a brand-new home, cash prize, or even a car. This year's car for the New Orleans St. Jude's Dream House Fundraiser was a generous donation from the Ray Brandt Auto Group, a car dealer serving both Louisiana and Mississippi.
Lawrence Township, NJfortis.edu

World Blood Donor Day: Celebrating a Life-saving Gift

Each year on June 14, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day. Sponsored by the World Health Organization, the event raises awareness of the need for safe blood and acknowledges the importance of this life-saving gift from voluntary donors. This year’s slogan is “give blood and keep the...
Belknap County, NHlaconiadailysun.com

A Father's Day gift that keeps on giving

If the father in your life is a fan of the outdoors, a plaque on the universally accessible Wetlands Walk at Gunstock is suggested as a gift by Jan Hooper, volunteer for its maintenance. The plaques are 1”x4” in dark green with white lettering and they last for years. Order forms are available from the Belknap County Conservation District by contacting email belknapconservation@gmail.com, or in the bins at the ¼ mile Wetlands Walk loop. The Wetlands Walk can be accessed two ways.