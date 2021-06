Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 51-2-4-6Top choice #1 I’m a Total Diva (2-1) took a big step forward on the slop last time, yes, dead-heating for the win, but finishing nine ahead of everyone else with a big jump in speed fig. She should catch a wet track again here, which moves her above morning line favorite #2 Gitane (6-5). The Jeff Runco-trained Gitane won at first asking, defeating I’m a Total Diva and another next-out graduate in the process. She’d be no surprise in a race that should come down to these two… #4 Vintage Sparkle (10-1) finished just behind I’m a Total Diva two back and then returned to thrash maidens at Mountaineer last time. She’s shown early foot in her best efforts… #6 Charitable Any (8-1) has run a couple of competitive races at the level but would need to show more to contend with the top pair…