To celebrate the 30th-anniversary of the gaming world’s favorite blue hedgehog, Minecraft and SEGA have come together for a new Sonic the Hedgehog DLC pack. Transforming the blocky, pixelated experience of Minecraft into the familiar world of Sonic the Hedgehog, the DLC pack will bring to the game various levels from the iconic franchise, including (of course) Green Hills Zone. A new infinite runner game mode will be available for you and a few friends to race on, collecting rings on the way to victory. Aside from Sonic himself, you’ll also be able to play as a whole host of other beloved characters including Knuckles, Tails, Amy Rose and even Shadow. At the end of the DLC’s trailer — which you can view above — Dr. Robotnik makes an appearance too, so expect to engage in some action-filled contests with the egg-shaped villain.