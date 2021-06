This datapack allows you to fish iron ingots, gold ingots, emeralds, and even diamonds as well as regular fishing loot. I also implemented the afk fish farm fix into it. You can get diamonds from fishing up treasure. You can get iron ingots in the fish category and it has the same rarity as a pufferfish. You can also get gold ingots from the fish category and it has the same rarity as a tropical fish. You can fish emeralds from the junk category and it has the same rarity as a bone. This is my first datapack so I hope you all enjoy.