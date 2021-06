The Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 20:00 ET in Game 7 of this Eastern Semifinal. The 76ers bounced back in Game 6 in Atlanta and came up with a huge road victory that tied the series into 3-3 as it moves to Philadelphia for the seventh and final game of the series. The winner of this game will advance to the Conference Finals where they will face the winner of the Nets vs Bucks matchup.