“We’re all struggling with the same thing,” reveals Anja Marquardt in an exclusive interview with Gold Derby about the third season of “The Girlfriend Experience” (watch the video above), on which she serves as co-executive producer, creator, director and writer. Marquardt continues, “We’re all struggling with: How far do we let algorithms into our lives? How much of who we are is being mirrored back to us and reinforced and directed (perhaps by technology)?”