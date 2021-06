Parx Racing has an 11-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 55-6-3-1Top choice #5 The Jones Boy (3-1) showed good speed on debut before fading late to be fourth. The Smarty Jones gelding will be fitter today and shows a good work in the interim. Any improvement probably gets it done today… #6 Fore Harp (9-2) is a full sibling to a bevy of winners, including stakes winners Fat Kat and Smooth B. The work tab looks solid… #3 Northern Express (7-2) has turned in a pair of credible efforts to date and finished ahead of our top choice last time. He’s shown the speed to lead and the ability to stalk and could be sitting on a win here… #1 Dixie Cannonball (4-1) makes his debut today. The son of Paynter is a half to five winners (from five to start) and attracts the services of leading rider Silvera…