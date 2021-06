Kids can have fun playing sports again thanks to a new program at All Saints Academy called Saints Sports League. “Saints Sports is a community league open to all boys and girls ages 5-12. The organization is dedicated to developing well-rounded students through building self-esteem, teaching the fundamentals games, and developing a team mentality and friendships while offering opportunities to increase physical abilities. We aim to help young athletes develop a love of the game that sets them on a path for a healthy lifestyle, safe play, and athletic success,” according to the school’s website.