Rest will certainly be a factor in game one of the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers series. The Jazz come in well rested after taking care of the Grizzlies in five games. The Clippers come in after a series against the Mavericks that went seven games that each team could have one. Both of these team have shot the ball at high clips and have been solid of defense throughout the playoffs. However, one of these teams has been much more consistent this season.