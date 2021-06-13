Cancel
Video Games

World's End Club

By Mary Billington
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the creators of Zero Escape and Danganronpa comes World's End Club, a puzzle adventure platformer that should feel familiar. World's End Club has an opening that will be quite familiar to fans of Zero Escape and Danganronpa as a group of kids awake in an underground bunker in the ocean and forced by a nasty mysterious entity to play a game that will decide their fates. The only thing is, this game reaches its conclusion quite early on and the story really starts to unfold when you manage to escape the bunker. The gameplay gets a little more interesting as well. Anyway, the students discover that there seems to be no life outside of the bunker so they set out on a journey to travel across Japan to Tokyo in the hopes of finding other people.

