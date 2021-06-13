Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Shakur Stevenson: ‘Jamel Herring can’t beat me. He knows what it is’

By BN Staff
boxingnewsonline.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShakur Stevenson unanimously outscores Nakathila and looks for greater challenges. SHAKUR STEVENSON defeated Jeremia Nakathila with a unanimous points decision on Top Rank’s Saturday (June 12) show at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas. But he wanted more. He wanted to send a message to the super-featherweight champions he’s been chasing. Even though no one had stopped Nakathila before, a knockout had been on the young American’s mind.

www.boxingnewsonline.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakur Stevenson
Person
Jamel Herring
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#American#Namibian#Wbo#Wbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsboxden.com

Shakur Stevenson's potential

Where ya think he gonna end up when its all said and done? its still early in his career, and id like him to f*ght a bigger name soon!. Last edited by jmheight1; Yesterday at 03:12 PM.. 1 day ago. 2 K. 249. jmheight1 said. Beats everyone at 130 and...
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Shakur Stevenson intends to demand Oscar Valdez fight next

During a video interview captured by ESPN, Shakur Stevenson — who is scheduled to fight Jeremia Nakathila this weekend — reasserts that Oscar Valdez is the fight he wants next, saying he fully intends to call out Valdez on television as well as immediately approach his Top Rank promoter to get the fight made.
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremia Nakathila fight card preview

Shakur Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs) attempt to win a belt in a second division this week end against Namibia’s Jeremia Nakathila (21-1, 17 KOs). Stevenson won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics when he was 19 and turned pro the next year. He went 13-0 as a featherweight and took the vacant WBO belt in 2019. He didn’t spend any time establishing as a top fighter at the weight and immediately moved up to super feather and after a couple of wins finds himself fighting for the interim WBO title.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Shakur Stevenson, Jeremiah Nakathila ready to trade blows this weekend

Shakur Stevenson doesn’t know much about Saturday’s opponent, Namibian puncher Jeremiah Nakathila, but don’t expect him to step off the gas. Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs), a former WBO featherweight world champion, will battle Nakathila (21-1, 17 KOs) for the vacant WBO interim junior lightweight world title at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Stevenson vs Nakathila results and highlights: Shakur Stevenson cruises to shutout decision, wins interim WBO title

Shakur Stevenson probably didn’t win any new fans tonight, but he got a clear decision win over Jeremiah Nakathila to claim the interim WBO junior lightweight title. Stevenson (16-0, 8 KO) won on scores of 120-107 across the board, which is also what our unofficial score was, and really the only score you could have. Nakathila (21-2, 17 KO) proved miles out of his depth at this level, but the Namibian underdog did swing hard when he swung, and Stevenson respected the wind behind the missed punches enough to not take many chances.
Combat Sportsitrboxing.com

Shakur Stevenson Beats Nakathila, Preps For World Title Bout In Fall

Shakur Stevenson Beats Nakathila, Pump The Brakes On Mayweather Comparison. Shakur Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) defeated Namibia’s Jeremiah Nakathila (21-2, 17 KOs) via unanimous decision, 120-107 on all three judges scorecards to win the vacant WBO interim junior lightweight world title Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Nakathila: Stevenson Is Underestimating Me; Nothing Shows Me That He's A Good Fighter

Shakur Stevenson’s promoter touted the undefeated, 23-year-old southpaw as the best young boxer in the sport during a press conference Thursday in Las Vegas. Jeremiah Nakathila respectfully disagrees with Bob Arum’s assessment of the former WBO featherweight champion. Nakathila told BoxingScene.com that he considers the heavily favored Stevenson an ordinary opponent.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Shakur Stevenson’s routine victory left Vegas fans wanting more

The Saturday night crowd inside the theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas eventually grew restless, bored with Shakur Stevenson’s boxing brilliance. The 23-year-old prodigy peppered Jeremiah Nakathila with hooks, jabs and effortlessly danced around anything the Nambian had to offer. But he didn’t knock Nakathila out the way the 1,800 or so in attendance had hoped.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson: To Be Honest, I Didn't Really Like My Performance

Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas - For the WBO's interim-super featherweight title, Shakur Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) dominated Jeremiah Nakathila (21-2, 17 KOs) over twelve rounds to secure a lopsided unanimous decision. The scores were 120-107 across the board. Stevenson is now in line to fight full WBO champion Jamel Herring,...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Shakur Stevenson hopes to set up title shot with win on Saturday

Undefeated junior lightweight boxer and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson still repeats his grandfather Wali Moses’ mantra: One time, shame on you. Two times, shame on me. Three times, damn you’re stupid. “Because if you hit me with one punch, one time. OK. Hit me two times, feel me?...
Newark, NJava360.com

Shakur Stevenson vs Felix Caraballo | ON THIS DAY FREE FIGHT

Look back on this day last year at the main event from the first Top Rank on ESPN Bubble show with this #freefight between #ShakurStevenson and Felix Caraballo. Next up for Top Rank Boxing will be on Saturday, June 12, when undefeated former featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson, from Newark, New Jersey, fights Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila for the WBO interim junior lightweight world title.