Shakur Stevenson: ‘Jamel Herring can’t beat me. He knows what it is’
Shakur Stevenson unanimously outscores Nakathila and looks for greater challenges. SHAKUR STEVENSON defeated Jeremia Nakathila with a unanimous points decision on Top Rank’s Saturday (June 12) show at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas. But he wanted more. He wanted to send a message to the super-featherweight champions he’s been chasing. Even though no one had stopped Nakathila before, a knockout had been on the young American’s mind.www.boxingnewsonline.net