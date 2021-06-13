Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 13, 2021

Today is … National Children's Day

Alabama Women's Track and Field Places Fourth at 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Dicky Pride is currently tied for ninth through two rounds at the American Family Insurance Championship. Pride is six-under par, just four strokes back of leader Miguel Angel Jimenez with just one round left to play:

Alabama superfan Luke Ratliff, who passed away from complications with COVID-19 on April 2, will be awarded his public relations degree by the University of Alabama:

Christopher Sign, former Crimson Tide offensive lineman and veteran TV newsman, tragically passed away due to an apparent suicide, according to police. He was 45:

And former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders defeated Darren Stewart by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-27) at UFC 263:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

83 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 13, 1926: Former Alabama halfback Tom Calvin was born in Athens, Ala. Calvin was drafted in the 25th round, No. 298 overall, of the 1951 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for them for four seasons.

June 13, 1986: Ray Perkins announced Bryant-Denny Stadium will be expanded by 12,000 seats by the 1988 season. Work on the arena would begin in November after the conclusion of the Temple game. Because of the construction, Alabama was likely to play all of its 1987 home games in Birmingham.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Let's face it. Alabama just likes to hit you. They are the hardest hitting team I've ever played against." — Illinois quarterback after Alabama beat the Illini 21-15 in Paul Bryant's final game.

