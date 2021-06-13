Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pownal, ME

Face Time: Andrew Sharp, Bradbury Mountain’s spring hawk watcher

By Emily Bader
Sun-Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh out of graduate school with a master’s degree in ecology from Utah State University, Andrew Sharp was figuring out his next steps when he found a job as Bradbury Mountain’s official hawk watcher for the 2021 migration season this past spring. The Chesterfield, Virginia, native just wrapped up a three-month, six-days-a-week stint perched atop the Pownal peak watching for hawks, eagles, vultures and other birds of prey for an annual data collection project that started 14 years ago.

www.sunjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
City
Pownal, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Irwin
Person
Jeff Corwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrating Birds#Dead Birds#Face Time#Feral Cats#Utah State University#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Former police captain Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multi-candidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
UEFAPosted by
The Hill

UEFA defends decision to deny request for rainbow lights at soccer stadium

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) defended its decision to deny the request for a rainbow lights display at a German soccer stadium to celebrate Pride Month. In a statement, UEFA said they fully support the wearing of LGBT rainbow colors, adding that their decision to deny the Munich council's request wasn’t “political”.