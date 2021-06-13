Face Time: Andrew Sharp, Bradbury Mountain’s spring hawk watcher

Fresh out of graduate school with a master’s degree in ecology from Utah State University, Andrew Sharp was figuring out his next steps when he found a job as Bradbury Mountain’s official hawk watcher for the 2021 migration season this past spring. The Chesterfield, Virginia, native just wrapped up a three-month, six-days-a-week stint perched atop the Pownal peak watching for hawks, eagles, vultures and other birds of prey for an annual data collection project that started 14 years ago.