There is something indelible about Kim Yoo Jung that I’m always enchanted by whatever she’s doing onscreen or posing offscreen. She simultaneously looks young, looks her age, but also has this softly mature vibe. Her most recent drama Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi) she only looked young though which suited her character as she basically was a one-note thought process that Kim Yoo Jung managed to bring to life on the sheer force of her acting ability. She made Chun Gi feel like a real young woman despite being a paper thin personality. But this Vogue Korea pictorial has her hanging up her painting frock for some of the chicest fall 2021 trendy couture completed with accessories and handbags very suitable for the twentysomething fashionista. Like always, I hope her next drama is better but Red Sky as stupid as it was failed solely on the script and I found her performance highly watchable as long as I turned my brain off on the nonsense plot.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO