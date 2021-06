Culture’s biggest night will honor the legendary rapper DMX with a special tribute. Curated by Swizz Beatz, this special celebration at the BET Awards 2021 will honor the late MC and feature performances of his iconic songs by Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda, and more, along with a special appearance by Michael K. Williams. The performances will honor DMX from his early days with the label Ruff Ryders to his most recent hits. The rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, passed away from a heart attack on April 9, 2021. The Yonkers, New York native was 50 years old.