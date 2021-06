Mt Galbraith is a 4.9 mile lollipop loop located in Golden, Colorado. This hike is a short, but sweet and offers views into downtown Denver, Golden, and the surrounding foothills. On a clear day you are able to see Mt. Evans in the distance. The hike is great for beginner hikers, families or someone who is trying to sneak in a quick hike after work or while visiting Denver. Mt Galbraith can be hiked year round with minimal snow during the winter months.