the ‘betrayal’ to Simeone that will take its toll

The from Diego Simeone You are in luck after winning the title of La Liga Santander; an achievement that is greatly enlarged by obtaining it over two such powerful clubs as are Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. With this success achieved, the team led by the Argentine strategist does not want to stop there and that is why they are already working, with the leaders and technician united, to form a team that can plant a red-and-white era in Spain and try to storm Europe. And the thing is that the mattress team got tired of being that cheering team, they made things difficult for the greats and if they could they would win a title; now he wants to be the protagonist and fight for all the titles always. For that purpose you need the some reinforcements and to make some exits; but also keep your good block.

