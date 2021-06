Seattle progressive metalcore outfit Draemora are gearing up for their first full-length effort, Death Rectangle, scheduled to arrive tomorrow (18th). Fans of Wage War, Periphery, and Architects will want to give this catchy and melodic record a spin. The follow-up to their debut EP, Awakening, was written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the band took a DIY approach recording in Terry Jenkins’ home studio. Overall, the pandemic gave the group time to take their music to the next level with solid influences from Lamb of God’s Ashes of the Wake and Whitechapel’s The Valley. Today (17th), these Seattle metallers have teamed up with Metal Insider for an exclusive early stream of the album.