Dana Glover felt like she knew Eric Spann before she even met him. He had his eye on the future, though, and he didn't see her in it just yet. In 1989, Dana had just finished college, moved to Little Rock and started going to First Baptist Church. She inquired about how to get more involved there and was introduced to Lawanda Spann. Lawanda had taught Sunday School for 23 years and Dana began helping her with a class.