Notable Arkansans — Answer

APRIL 22 - Terrence Clarke, a freshman guard at Kentucky, who had declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. Clarke averaged 9.6 points in just eight games with the Wildcats. He was 19. MARCH 27 - Howard Schnellenberger played for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Kentucky and embarked on a legendary coaching career of his own, coaching under Bryant at Alabama and NFL Hall of Famers George Allen and Don Shula. Schnellenberger led Miami to its first national championship. He revitalized the program at Louisville. He built the football program at Florida Atlantic. He won 158 games at four colleges and coached the Baltimore Colts (4-13) for parts of two seasons. He was 87.