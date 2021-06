Derrick Etienne scored in the 63rd minute, and Haiti won 1-0 over visiting Nicaragua at Port-au-Prince to win Group E of the first round of World Cup qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean. Haiti will play either the Group B winner, Canada or Suriname, in a two-match, total-goal series on Saturday and June 15 for a spot in the eight-nation regional finals along with the the 20th-ranked United States, No. 11 Mexico, No. 45 Jamaica, No. 50 Costa Rica and No. 67 Honduras. No. 70 Canada played Suriname later Tuesday at Bridgeview, Illinois.