Tim Cook has claimed in an interview with Brut (above) that if Apple was forced to allow sideloading of apps, as Android does, it would destroy security and privacy of iOS. With all due respect, no. Phones in the Google ecosystem are automatically defaulted to the Google Play store. Those who wish to sideload an app (download an app from another source) must explicitly confirm the download and grant permissions to the operating system of their device. In other words, Android sideloaders are well aware of the risks, as are iPhone jailbreakers (the term for people who sideload on iOS devices).