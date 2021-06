As if their loss on Sunday, which led to a loss in the series against the Royals, wasn’t bad enough, the Red Sox also suffered a couple of injuries during that game. One of them came behind the plate, when Kevin Plawecki had to run up the first base line a bit to get a throw from Kiké Hernández that was off the mark. It looked like he tweaked a hamstring in the process, and after staying in for the rest of that inning he was pinch hit for in the following frame. Now, it looks like he’ll miss some more time, as Chris Cotillo is reporting the backup catcher is likely to hit the injured list prior to Tuesday night’s game in Tampa.