Compassion opens our eyes and makes it possible to see what’s really going on. It sometimes seems easier to keep your head buried in the sand than to look at what’s going on around you. When you pretend not to see it, it’s not a reality, right? Wrong. It may not be your reality or yours to deal with in this life, but compassion will keep you from needing to make others who are hurting wrong in their experience. When pain is proliferating in a certain sector, it’s good to know Spirit is in the midst, because It’s omnipresent and if you want, leave it at that. But denying and making another person wrong by jumping on a bandwagon of attack for something you haven’t experienced is a questionable approach to living in love and understanding.