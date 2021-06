German pride and national team qualification are at stake tomorrow at the Allianz Arena as defending European Champions Portugal travel to Munich in search of their second win at Euro 2020. For the German's a second straight group stage loss is unthinkable, especially on home soil. Tune in for what's sure to be an explosive encounter. The game is free to watch in HD on ITV and the ITV Hub online. Make sure you know how to watch a Portugal vs Germany live stream wherever you are in the world.