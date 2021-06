PORTLAND, Ore. — School may be out or just about done for students in Oregon, but they still have a chance to do some work to make a difference in their communites. Throughout the pandemic, we have checked in with Portland Student Pandemic Response (PSPR). The nonprofit was formed in April last year to give students a space to drive their own activism while helping local communities during the pandemic. It’s made up of more than 120 students across the Portland metro area.