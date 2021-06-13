Dude Perfect partnership hits the bull’s-eye

Who should play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat is a pretty big argument at this point, but it does appear as though the studio responsible for the most recent movie might be taking a serious look at Charlie Hunnam for their next entry into the game-inspired movie. What’s curious though is that while names like The Miz from the WWE, Ryan Reynolds, and James Marsden have been kicked around, fans have agreed that at least a couple of those men might fit the bill for a number of reasons. For one, Johnny Cage has, up until the most recent game, almost always been an egotistical individual that’s still the real deal when it comes to fighting, but is insufferable to most of the people he allies with. Hunnam has played several roles in which his confidence is usually pretty high and he has no trouble making it known that he has a strong personality, but he’s rarely ever been the same kind of jerk that Cage has been throughout many of the games. If the studio is thinking that he could be the guy for this project then it might take some serious convincing that he can come off as the perfect character.