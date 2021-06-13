Cancel
Frisco, TX

Dude Perfect partnership hits the bull’s-eye

By Dallas Morning News Editorial
Dallas News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDude Perfect, the Frisco-based trick shot empire, may be the epitome of internet culture banality, but now the group is using its power for good. We applaud it. If you’re not a preteen or the parent of one, you may not be familiar with the five young men who have built YouTube’s top sports channel, with 56 million subscribers, by producing viral videos of impossibly difficult trick shots involving everything from basketballs to nerf guns. Dude Perfect’s channel is one of those internet rabbit holes that can entertain for hours on end.

