Baxter, IA

Five-run fourth inning powers Baxter softball past North Tama

By Troy Hyde
Posted by 
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwDnA_0aSp4AmP00

BAXTER — Kinley Bethards allowed three earned runs over seven innings and Evelyn Boothroyd had a career day at the plate to lead the Baxter softball team to a 10-4 win over North Tama on Friday during Iowa Star Conference South Division play.

The Bolts led 3-0 after three before breaking the game open with a five-run fourth inning. Baxter had 10 hits and committed seven errors but North Tama had eight miscues in the field.

Bethards got the win in the circle after allowing four runs — three earned — on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks in seven innings.

Boothroyd led the Bolts (5-6 overall, 5-2 in the conference) at the plate with two hits, three runs, two RBIs and one walk.

Lydia Pierce tallied two hits and two runs and Allison Colyn added two hits and one RBI.

Lilie Vansice finished with one hit, two runs, one RBI and one steal, Madison Pierce chipped in one hit, one run and two RBIs and Mandee Selover had one hit, one run and stolen bases.

Corryn Padget finished with one hit and one RBI and Josslyn Travis scored one run.

North Tama (0-11, 0-6) scored all four of its runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Don Bosco 9, Baxter 4

BAXTER — Don Bosco scored a pair of runs in the fourth and then plated three in the fifth to pull away from the Bolts on Wednesday during an Iowa Star Conference cross-division battle.

Baxter cranked out 10 hits and committed three errors in the loss.

The game was tied at 3-all after four innings but the Lady Dons (5-9) closed out the win after scoring six runs in the final three innings.

Madison Pierce finished with three hits, one run and two RBIs to lead the offense. She doubled and tripled in the game.

Vansice and Boothroyd each tallied two hits, one run and one steal, Holly Zahurones added one hit, one run and one RBI and Lydia Pierce chipped in one hit and one steal. Selover also had one hit.

Bethards pitched four innings and took the loss after allowing five runs — four earned — on seven hits with one strikeout, one walk and one hit batter.

Emie Tuhn pitched three innings and allowed four runs — one earned — on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Newton, IA
