C-M baseball rallies past BGM, loses to Sigourney

BROOKLYN — Cael Bracewell struck out 11 on the mound and Colfax-Mingo’s baseball team rallied past BGM on Monday during a South Iowa Cedar League contest.

The Bears scored twice in the first inning but Bracewell and Joe Earles shut them down the rest of the way.

The Tigerhawks eventually plated one run in the sixth and two in the seventh to rally for the victory.

Bracewell pitched the first six innings and allowed two runs — none earned — on two hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Earles pitched the seventh and recorded the save after allowing one hit with one strikeout and one walk.

Colton Edwards tallied two hits and scored one run to lead the Tigerhawks (3-6 overall, 1-5 in the SICL) at the plate.

Cole Bracewell had one hit, one run and one RBI, Cael Bracewell was hit by a pitch and scored a run and Earles got one hit and walked once.

Hunter Stevens tallied one hit and one RBI and Shane Aikin drew a walk.

BGM (2-7, 2-5) was plagued by four errors.

Sigourney 9, Colfax-Mingo 2

SIGOURNEY — The Savages stayed unbeaten in the SICL after tallying 13 hits in a 9-2 home win over Colfax-Mingo on Wednesday.

The Tigerhawks were held to three hits and were down 8-0 before scoring a run.

Edwards led the offense with one hit, one walk and one RBI. Cole Bracewell had one hit and one run, Cael Bracewell chipped in one hit and one RBI and Nathan Sloan and Jake Nichols each walked once. Stevens scored one run.

Cole Bracewell took the loss on the mound after pitching 5 2/3 innings. He allowed nine runs — six earned — on 13 hits with four strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter.

Earles got the final out with a strikeout.

Cade Molyneux led Sigourney (8-1, 6-0) with three doubles and two runs and Bo Schmidt added two hits, two RBIs and two runs.

Collins-Maxwell 13, Colfax-Mingo 9

COLFAX — The Tigerhawks led 6-3 after two innings but couldn’t slow down Collins-Maxwell on Tuesday during a 13-9 non-conference loss.

Zach Steenhoek finished with four hits, two runs and one steal, but Colfax-Mingo pitching allowed three runs in the third, four in the fourth and two in the fifth during the loss.

Cael Bracewell finished with two hits, two RBIs, two steals, one run and one hit by pitch, Edwards chipped in one hit, two runs, one walk, one hit by pitch and one steal and Cole Bracewell tallied one hit, one run, one RBI and one steal.

Stevens finished with one hit, two RBIs and one walk, Nichols had one hit and two walks and Shane Aikin added one hit, one run and two RBIs.

Tanner Gorman also walked twice, scored one run and stole one base, Trey Hockemeier scored a run and stole a base and Earles was hit by a pitch.

Nichols pitched five innings and took the loss on the mound. He allowed seven runs — five earned — on 11 hits with five strikeouts, three walks and three hit batters.

Edwards got two outs and allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Earles pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed four runs — three earned — on four hits.

Caden Hasbrouck earned the win on the mound and had two hits, three runs and two RBIs for Collins-Maxwell (5-3). Austin Kepple also had four hits and scored two runs.