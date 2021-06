WTC closing, Southampton – VVS Laxman’s recommendation to Rohit Sharma – ‘Deal with leaving deliveries exterior off’ | Cricket. VVS Laxman has supplied two tricks to Rohit Sharma forward of the World Check Championship closing towards New Zealand beginning Friday: know the place your off stump is to go away the ball exterior off and do not take the left leg throughout an excessive amount of whereas going through Trent Boult, who’s prone to swing the ball into the batter. Laxman was talking at a digital press convention organised by broadcaster Star Sports activities, with Ian Bishop and Shane Bond as his co-panelists.