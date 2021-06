ELKHART LAKE, Wisc. — It all seemed to be lined up perfectly for Josef Newgarden on Sunday at Road America. He started on the pole, led 42 of 55 laps, and appeared to be cruising to his first win (and Penske’s first win) of the season, only to be denied the win by mechanical issues late in the race handing the race to Alex Palou. It’s the third win of the year for Chip Ganassi Racing as a team.