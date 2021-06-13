Ericsson wins his first IndyCar race, Veekay on the rostrum once more – NEWPAPER24

Last weekend, Penske Racing cars led both races at Detroit for most of the day and seemed in position to win when the final caution flew. One race fell apart for Will Power when his car failed to re-fire after a red flag. The other saw Josef Newgarden, on old tires, passed late by Patricio O'Ward. Today, Josef Newgarden either led or effectively led on strategy every single lap of the race at Road America before a caution came out with four laps to go. On a smaller track, that would end the race under yellow. Here, it meant one more restart.