Ericsson wins his first IndyCar race, Veekay on the rostrum once more – NEWPAPER24

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEricsson wins his first IndyCar race, Veekay on the rostrum once more. Marcus Ericsson has gained his first IndyCar-race in Detroit. The Swede was lucky that the race chief dropped out, permitting him to easily drive to victory. Dutchman Rinus van Kalmthout additionally took a podium spot, after overtaking within the closing phases of the race, the place a serious crash halted the motion for a very long time.

