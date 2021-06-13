Ericsson wins his first IndyCar race, Veekay on the rostrum once more – NEWPAPER24
Ericsson wins his first IndyCar race, Veekay on the rostrum once more. Marcus Ericsson has gained his first IndyCar-race in Detroit. The Swede was lucky that the race chief dropped out, permitting him to easily drive to victory. Dutchman Rinus van Kalmthout additionally took a podium spot, after overtaking within the closing phases of the race, the place a serious crash halted the motion for a very long time.