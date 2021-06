WWE's latest batch of releases last week included former NXT Champion Aleister Black. The move came as a shock given that Black had just debuted a new persona in the "Dark Father" and was supposed to start his rivalry with Big E days later on Friday Night SmackDown. Mike Johnson of PWInsider dropped a new report on Wednesday regarding the situation stating, "there's been some talk that Aleister Black was cut prematurely and a push that the company should bring him back in. Whether anything comes of this or not remains to be seen, but as the shock of the releases last week wears off, there's been a feeling that of everyone Black was "cut too soon" and was more the victim of broken promises and start/stop creative more than of anything that he did of his own accord."