Taiwan reports 174 new domestic COVID-19 cases
TAIPEI, June 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan reported 174 new domestic COVID-19 infections on Sunday, down from the previous day’s figure of 250. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
