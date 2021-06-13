Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Taiwan reports 174 new domestic COVID-19 cases

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

TAIPEI, June 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan reported 174 new domestic COVID-19 infections on Sunday, down from the previous day’s figure of 250. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Covid 19#Taipei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Chinakfgo.com

Taiwan denounces Hong Kong after officials expelled in ‘one China’ row

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan criticised Hong Kong on Monday in an escalating row over China’s sovereignty claims over Taiwan, prompting it to pull out officials from its representative office in the Chinese-run city. Taiwanese staff working at the island’s representative office in Hong Kong started leaving the former British colony...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,016 - RKI

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,016 to 3,723,798, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 51 to 90,523, the tally showed. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Himani...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thailand reports new daily record of 51 COVID-19 deaths

BANGKOK, June 23 (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Wednesday a new daily record of 51 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing total deaths to 1,744 since the pandemic started last year. The country, grappling with its third and most deadly outbreak, also reported 3,174 new infections, bringing total confirmed cases to 228,539. More than 85% of new cases and deaths came after April this year. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

Uber Eats Japan charged for suspected breach of immigration law -Kyodo

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Japanese police on Tuesday filed charges against the Japanese office of food delivery service Uber Eats and two company representatives for suspected breach of immigration law by hiring foreigners without a legal status, Kyodo News reported. Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing. Our...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan suspends applications for corporate vaccination drives

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japan is suspending approval for companies to inoculate staff amid concerns that an increase in such applications will hamper smooth delivery of vaccines, a government minister said on Wednesday. "We would like to suspend accepting new applications, given that we are already reaching the maximum...
Medical & BiotechWNMT AM 650

NZ regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s medicines regulator Medsafe has provisionally approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday. “After careful consideration of the most up-to-date scientific and medical data available, Medsafe has announced provisional approval for our young people...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China launches probe into iron ore spot market

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - China’s state planner and the market regulator have jointly launched an investigation into the iron ore spot market and will crackdown on hoarding and speculation, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday. Iron ores prices have risen sharply and remain high, putting...
Australiawsau.com

Barnaby Joyce to be Australia’s new deputy prime minister -reports

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Barnaby Joyce will be Australia’s new deputy prime minister after winning a leadership contest in the government’s junior coalition partner on Monday, local media reported. Joyce was previously Australia’s deputy prime minister from 2016 to 2018 but resigned after an extramarital affair with a former staff member.
Chinawincountry.com

HK leader Lam says action against Apple Daily does not target press freedom

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday authorities’ actions against pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily under the city’s sweeping national security law were not targeting press freedom. Lam was speaking at her weekly press conference a day after Mark Simon, an adviser to the jailed Apple...
DrinksWDEZ 101.9 FM

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 bans alcoholic beverages at venues

TOKYO (Reuters) – Alcoholic beverages will be banned at the Olympics, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Wednesday, adding that the decision was made in the interest of removing the public’s concern over a “safe and secure” Games. In a news conference, Hashimoto said Games sponsor Asahi Breweries had...
Politicsb975.com

Aeromexico says U.S. bankruptcy court OKs 75 more days to present plan

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, presiding over its chapter 11 restructuring process, gave it 75 more days to present a reorganization plan. “The court approved the extension because, among other reasons, of the...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

UK’s vaccine watchdog is “closely monitoring” claims from 4,000 women who suffered period problems after receiving the COVID-19 vaccines

While all eyes are on the upcoming CDC’s emergency meeting regarding hundreds of people who suffered rare heart inflammation following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, the UK vaccine watchdog announced over the weekend that it is “closely monitoring” claims that 4,000 women have suffered period problems after receiving the COVID-19 jab.
Environment104.1 WIKY

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes near coast of Peru – GFZ

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near the coast of Peru late on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)