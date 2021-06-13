Cancel
Politics

Fraying federal features

By Editorial
newagebd.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebate in India reckons with the union’s amassment of power but not with the refreshingly new insights into the concept of ‘cooperative federalism’, writes AG Noorani. ONE of the main architects of India’s constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar was always at pains to assert that the constitution over which he had toiled was essentially federal in nature. Moving that the draft constitution be taken into consideration, on November 4, 1948, he said: ‘The draft constitution is a federal constitution inasmuch as it establishes what may be called a dual polity. This dual polity under the proposed constitution will consist of the union at the centre and the states at the periphery each endowed with sovereign powers to be exercised in the field assigned to them respectively by the constitution.’

Narendra Modi
Jawaharlal Nehru
#Constitution Of India#Cooperative Federalism#The Rajya Sabha#British#Hindutva#West Bengal#The All India Services#The Indian Police Service
India
Constitution
Germany
