Quite a few issues that education managers leave unattended

By Editorial
newagebd.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEGATIONS of corruption against some officials, headteachers and printers of making money by way of the publication of textbooks 8 per cent more than the requirement is, as it came up in a report that New Age published on Saturday, worrying. The allegations involve one or more nexuses of field officials of the secondary and higher education directorate, the primary education directorate and the National Curriculum and Textbook Board acting in collusion with some printers and headteachers of some government and non-government schools and madrassahs reported to have been making an estimated Tk 8 million a year by showing the demand for textbooks more than what is actually required. One nexus is reported to be showing the demand more than the requirement and publishing textbooks fewer than the number of textbooks decided while the other group is reported not to be publishing any textbooks at all and submitting the books after buying them from old stocks of upazila education offices. Some officials are further reported to be selling additional books to paper mills for recycling or to bookshops for sales on the market to students of unregistered educational institutions. The situation is further worrying in that all this points to corruption in the directorates at the centre and in the textbook board.

