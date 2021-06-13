Unabated corruption hinders railway development

THE railway has for long suffered the lack of proper planning and investment as transport sector policies are largely focused on roads and highways. Even when investment is made in railway, it fails to yield the expected result because of irregularities and corruption. The National Economic Council in 2015 approved a project to buy 10 metre-gauge locomotives, but the authorities concerned extended the project completion date twice as the supplier violated the contract and supplied an outdated model of the alternator. The railway in 2018 signed a contract under the project with a South Korean company for locomotive supply, but when the locomotives arrived in 2020, it was found that technical specifications did not match the contract. It is alleged that a nexus involving railway ranking officials, the supplier and the third-party shipment inspection company in Singapore has broken the contract. Since the approval, the project had its director removed and the supplier payment withheld, yet no decisive action was taken against the supplier that has violated the contract or the officials for their alleged irregularities.