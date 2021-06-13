Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Unabated corruption hinders railway development

By Editorial
newagebd.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE railway has for long suffered the lack of proper planning and investment as transport sector policies are largely focused on roads and highways. Even when investment is made in railway, it fails to yield the expected result because of irregularities and corruption. The National Economic Council in 2015 approved a project to buy 10 metre-gauge locomotives, but the authorities concerned extended the project completion date twice as the supplier violated the contract and supplied an outdated model of the alternator. The railway in 2018 signed a contract under the project with a South Korean company for locomotive supply, but when the locomotives arrived in 2020, it was found that technical specifications did not match the contract. It is alleged that a nexus involving railway ranking officials, the supplier and the third-party shipment inspection company in Singapore has broken the contract. Since the approval, the project had its director removed and the supplier payment withheld, yet no decisive action was taken against the supplier that has violated the contract or the officials for their alleged irregularities.

www.newagebd.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Railway Company#National Railway#The Railway#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Country
Singapore
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Worldgobnewsonline.com

Railways Minister happy with investments in the sector

Minister for Railways Development John Peter Amewu has observed that the Akufo-Addo-led government’s unprecedented investment in the rail sector over the last four years is premised on its appreciation that the sector has the potential to contribute significantly to the development of the country. “We are all aware of the...
Trafficpoandpo.com

Iran, Azerbaijan sign MOU on development of railways infrastructure

Eslami reiterated that the MoU also included the better implementation of the North-South and East-West corridors. He further noted that during his one-day visit to Azerbaijan Republic he visited the railways and roads infrastructures at Astara, Nakhichevan and the freed territories. The roads and urban development minister also said that...
Chinamacaubusiness.com

Chinese premier stresses advancing development of western regions

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for advancing the development of China’s western regions to a new level by drawing strength from reform and opening up and innovation-driven development. Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee,...
Worldnewagebd.net

Bangladesh Bank committee quizzes 2 former deputy governors

The fact finding committee on investigating irregularities at the Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company quizzed former Bangladesh Bank deputy governors SK Sur Chowdhury and SM Moniruzzaman on Tuesday. They were quizzed as part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by a high-powered BB committee, headed by its deputy governor AKM Sajedur...
IndustryRailway Gazette

US Steel sells railway business

USA: Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors has agreed to buy US Steel’s Transtar business, which operates six freight railways serving the steelmaker’s major production facilities. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering the urban transport sector. Rail Business...
TrafficRailway Gazette

Mozambique – Malawi railway reinstatement gets underway

MOZAMBIQUE: President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi has laid a foundation stone to launch work to reinstate the 44 km section of the Sena line between Mutarara and Vila Nova da Fronteira on the border with Malawi. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry.
Public Healthmacaubusiness.com

Covid, conflict and debt hinder Ethiopia’s economic reforms

Shortly after taking office, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised a spectacular overhaul of Ethiopia’s tightly-controlled economy: reforms to spur growth, unshackle the country’s potential, and lift millions out of poverty. But three years on, with elections on June 21, Abiy’s agenda remains largely unrealised, and the country burdened with debt,...
U.S. Politicssgtreport.com

Corruption

After nine years of unconventional quantitative easing (QE) policy the Federal Reserve is now setting out on a new path for quantitative tightening (QT). QE was a policy of money printing. The Fed did this by buying bonds from the big banks. The banks would then deliver bonds to the Fed, and the Fed would in turn pay them with money from thin air. QT takes a different approach.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

G7 pledges to end support for unabated coal by end of 2021

G7 leaders committed June 13 to end new direct government support for unabated international thermal coal power generation by the end of 2021. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Leaders of the seven major industrialized nations - the UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Lack of clarity hinders UK gigabit broadband roll-out

Bolstered by a £5bn investment from the UK government, the rebooted Project Gigabit is seeing ultra-fast fibre and cable broadband proliferate around the country, but low demand for these better services could hinder the ambition for at least 85% to have access to gigabit-capable broadband by 2025, says a report from the Gigabit Take-up Advisory Group (GigaTAG).
Career Development & AdviceGlobeSt.com

A Move to Remote Work Could Inadvertently Hinder Your ESG Goals

A lot has been written and said about when and how often workers will come back to offices. Employee satisfaction and shorter commute times are often cited as reasons for companies to adopt more flexible policies. Still, these remote working policies could leave some workers left out, according to one observer. In the process, companies could hinder their ESG goals.
Marketsaithority.com

Bitcoin SV Fintech Centbee Selected For Central Bank Regulatory Sandbox

South Africa’s Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group announced the first cohort for its regulatory sandbox which includes Bitcoin SV (BSV) fintech company, Centbee. It is the first BSV business to be included in the South African regulator’s sandbox. The regulatory sandbox provides market innovators with an opportunity to test new products...
Societyalbuquerqueexpress.com

TN to set up Economic Advisory council

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government is planning to constitute an 'Economic Advisory Council' to the Chief Minister comprising Nobel laureates, former Reserve Bank of India governor and other economic experts from around the globe to advice the state on how to reverse the economic slowdown.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Four individuals remanded over RM10m tender issue

PUTRAJAYA (June 21): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has obtained a remand order against four owners of marine engineering companies to assist in investigations into the issue of a supply tender worth RM10 million for an enforcement agency. The remand order was issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim in...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Genting Singapore, BOS, EGBA & DCMS: the week in numbers

Each week, CasinoBeats breaks down the numbers behind some of the industry’s most interesting stories. Today, we look back upon an impending Las Vegas debut, a pair of Swedish updates, increased financial expectations in New Zealand, and Genting Singapore reaffirming its Japanese aspirations. 2022. The Swedish Trade Association for Online...
Businessmelodyinter.com

PDP stalwart seeks VAT reversal to 5% -NigPilot

A PDP stalwart, Dr Nnamdi Onochie, has advised the Federal Government to reverse the Value Added Tax (VAT) from the current 7.5 per cent to five per cent, due to current inflation trends in the country. In a statement issued in Abuja, Onochie contended that retaining VAT at 7.5 per...
Lifestylemelodyinter.com

Unions back MAHB’s bid to redevelop Subang Airport

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — MAHB workers’ unions have pledged their support for the airport operator’s five-year comprehensive and systematic redevelopment plan for the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS) in Subang. Hence, the airport workers’ peninsular union, Kesma, the Sarawak union, Kepemab, and the Sabah and Labuan union, Kepmas,...