Xbox Game Pass has greatly helped Second Extinction find an army of players to reclaim the planet from an invasion of mutated dinosaurs. Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, game director Simon Vickers stated that finding a core audience from the start was incredibly important for a game like Second Extinction which thrives as a cooperative mission-based experience. Relying on Xbox Game Pass to ensure that the game found its way into the hands of as many players as possible on day one was hence an easy decision to make and one which has since then been bearing fruit.