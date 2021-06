Tokyo Olympics chiefs are considering a ban on alcohol in the Olympic village due to the Covid restrictions that currently apply in Japan.The country is in a state of emergency until at least June 20 which has seen restaurants and bars close early with a ban on alcohol sales.Japan’s citizens largely do not want the games to go ahead, with 50-80 per cent against the event, and it’s thought allowing parties in the Olympic village when residents cannot do the same would add to tensions.Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Tokyo organising committee, told Japanese media: “In the case that they...