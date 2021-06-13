Mary G. Ryan

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Mary (Gail) Ryan, 78, of East Dubuque, passed away peacefully at Mercy Medical Center, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish scripture service will be at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery.