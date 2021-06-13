Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Dubuque, IL

Mary G. Ryan

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Mary (Gail) Ryan, 78, of East Dubuque, passed away peacefully at Mercy Medical Center, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish scripture service will be at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery.

www.telegraphherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
City
East Dubuque, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
East Dubuque, IL
Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Catholic Church#Cedar Rapids#Mercy Medical Center#Miller Funeral Home#Christian#Wahlert High School#Adoration Chapel#Prayer#The Dwba Hall Of Fame#Shepherd Inc#Carlisle Communications#Mercyone Medical Center#Tri State Dialysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.