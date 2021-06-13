Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Virus expert joins calls to delay Freedom Day

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ampJh_0aSp1JXt00
Diners in London (PA Archive)

A prominent academic has joined calls for the Government to postpone its planned lifting of coronavirus restrictions on June 21 to preserve the progress the country has made in battling the pandemic.

Epidemiologist Sian Griffiths also said an envisaged “all-or-nothing Freedom Day” could be a bad idea in itself, promoting instead a more gradual lifting of measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

It came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated on Saturday that he is set to announce a four-week delay for lifting restrictions, calling the spread of the Delta variant, first identified in India, a matter of “serious, serious concern”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zKmb_0aSp1JXt00
HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Professor Griffiths, an associate director of Public Health England, said the recent rise in Covid cases in the UK has changed the landscape on reopening.

“The public health advice would be to take it slowly and in a sustained way so we can keep up the progress we’ve been making,” she told BBC TV.

“It does depend on the balance. It’s a political decision at the end of the day, what happens on the 21st of June, but, from a public health point of view, we’re seeing the cases increase, we’re seeing a slight increase in hospitalisation in areas where there are a lot of cases, and the vaccination does work, but we need to get second doses into everybody over 50, and expand the vaccination programme to keep everybody safe.

“I think waiting a little bit longer to sustain the progress is necessary, but it may not be an all-or-nothing Freedom Day.

“I have a problem with the concept of Freedom Day. I think this could be done more gradually, but obviously these are decisions that are having to be made during the course of discussions today. There are so many things that need to be taken into account.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHdYV_0aSp1JXt00
MMR Sian Griffiths (PA Archive)

Prof Griffiths, who co-chaired the Hong Kong inquiry into the 2003 Sars outbreak, said the pandemic will change the way people live regardless of Government advice and rules.

“Post-Sars we found many more people wearing masks more often. That may be something that the public adopts – from the public, not just from the rules and regulations of the Government,” she said.

“Maybe we should be wearing masks on public transport. Anywhere where you’re in a closed environment.

“This is a virus that transmits very quickly if you’re in close contact with somebody, so you may want to keep your windows open more often, ensure you have ventilation, keep some social distancing.”

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Day#Public Health England#Covid#Bbc Tv#Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Let’s get all over-40s double jabbed by Freedom Day, says top PHE scientist

A senior director at Public Health England (PHE) has said she hopes the delay to the end of lockdown will allow time for everyone over the age of 40 to get double vaccinated. Dr Susan Hopkins, strategic director for Covid-19 at PHE, said getting as many people as possible jabbed by July 19 should mean the latest wave in Covid-19 cases caused by the Delta variant will not be as deadly as previous waves.
Public Healthf1tothemax.com

British GP may be exempt from ‘freedom day’ delay

The British GP at Silverstone may receive an exemption from potential extended Covid restrictions in the UK, meaning a capacity crowd could still attend – report Telegraph Sport. The UK government is reportedly likely to extend Covid-19 restrictions for an extra four weeks in the country. Having originally pencilled in...
Worldohmymag.co.uk

June 21 Freedom Day reportedly to be delayed by four weeks

Following a rapid rise in the cases of Delta variant, first found in India, Boris Johnson is said to delay the final lifting of lockdown restrictions in England. The government plans to put back the June 21 Freedom Day for up to four weeks - until July 19. This decision comes as they race to roll out the vaccination drive for younger age groups.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

England delays full lifting of virus restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a four-week delay to the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England due to a surge in infections caused by the Delta variant. Scotland, which was due to move to the lowest level of restrictions on June 28, is also expected to announce a delay to its reopening. 
Economygentside.co.uk

What delaying freedom day means for several industries in the UK

With the announcement of freedom day being pushed pack for another four weeks, several changes will be affecting, not only the general public as a whole, but businesses from several already-compromised industries. Although Boris Johnson said there was a slight chance that restrictions would be eased off two weeks earlier—from...