Godfrey, IL

James P. Cody

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGODFREY, Ill. — James Philip Cody, 72, of Godfrey, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, IL. The Mass of Christian Burial for James will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Dubuque, with Father Tom McDermott as the Celebrant. Visitation will be held one hour before the Mass, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West, Iowa. The Mass will be live-streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.

www.telegraphherald.com
