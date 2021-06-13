CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's 'Zhurong' Rover Takes a Selfie on Mars

By Posted by EditorDavid
 2021-06-13

China's Zhurong rover has sent back a batch of new images from Mars — including a "selfie". The robot, which landed in May, positioned a wireless camera on the ground and then rolled back a short distance to take the snap. To Zhurong's right is...

