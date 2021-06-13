China's 'Zhurong' Rover Takes a Selfie on Mars

The Perseverance Rover on Mars is really delivering. Here’s more from Astronomy Now:. The Perseverance Mars rover, after collecting and storing two samples of martian rock and soil from the floor of Jezero Crater, paused 12 September to capture a panoramic view looking toward the South Séítah geologic unit. Made up of 84 enhanced-colour images, the mosaic shows the remnants of an ancient delta formation at top left, where water once flowed into Jezero forming a large lake that may have hosted microbial life. Near the top of the image at far right is the path Perseverance took to reach the photo-shoot location. The imagery was captured by the Mastcam-Z camera, provided by Arizona State University, while the rover was parked on elevated terrain. Click twice on the image below to zoom into the mosaic.

ASTRONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO