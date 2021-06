LANCASTER, Wis. — Margaret I. Vesperman, age 101, of Lancaster, died May 22, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m., and on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Funeral services will occur on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster. Burial will be in Boice Prairie Cemetery, South Lancaster Township.