Gainesville, FL

The Classified History of Alachua General Hospital, Gainesville's First Hospital

St. Augustine Record
 10 days ago

Welcome back to another episode of the Classified History Podcast. Thank you so much for joining us for another story about a Gainesville icon. This week we look at the history of Alachua General Hospital. This small-town family hospital served the community for 82 years. Join us for the history of the hospitals roots and here some amazing stories along the way. Former Gainesville Mayor Pegeen Hanrahan talks about how she and her mother both had to rush to AGH to give birth to children and the community fell of the hospital, Former Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell talks about how she was born there with her twin sister and a little about her famous cousin being born at AGH, Gainesville Trailblazer Vivian Filer talks about her work with the Gainesville Women for Equal Rights in the 1960’s fighting to desegregate AGH and the local hospitals. I hope you join us for the whole show to hear these great stories. I’ve also added a few fun stories I was able to find from our archive. I hope you enjoy the Classified History of Alachua General Hospital.

