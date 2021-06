The Chicago Cubs share the top spot in the National League Central thanks to a positive surge of late. After losing four of the first five contests of a seven-game road trip, Chicago posted back-to-back victories on the road against the San Diego Padres and proceeded to sweep a three-game home series against against the St. Louis Cardinals to pull even with the Milwaukee Brewers atop the division. The Cubs are now listed at +3500 in the latest 2021 MLB World Series odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The Cubs attempt to extend their winning streak to six games when they visit the NL East-leading New York Mets on Monday for the opener of a four-game set.