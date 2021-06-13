Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds continue Rockies' road woes in 10-3 victory

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9Ehy_0aSp0aOL00

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Fixed word in sixth graf.

A day after helping his team make offensive history, Joey Votto made some of his own Saturday as the host Cincinnati Reds used timely hitting and defense for a 10-3 victory that continued the road misery of the Colorado Rockies.

Votto’s two-run single in the third wiped out a 3-2 deficit and put the Reds ahead to stay at 4-3 as he broke a tie with Tony Perez for fifth place on the club’s all-time hit list. Votto finished 2-for-5 to stand at 1,936 hits, two more than Perez. Next up is Johnny Bench at 2,048.

Lefty Wade Miley (6-4) overcame a three-run second inning to post seven strong innings and help the Reds to their ninth win in 12 games. Miley, who also had a pair of hits and a walk, went at least six innings on the mound for a team-high fifth time.

A day after hitting five homers, the Reds didn’t go deep Saturday but had 14 hits in reaching double-digit runs for a MLB-leading 10 times this season.

The Rockies, meanwhile, continued on a path as one of the worst road teams in baseball history. The loss dropped them to 5-26 away from Denver and clinched their tenth straight road series loss to start the season, the worst in team history.

The Reds took a 2-0 lead in the first when Nick Castellanos doubled home Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez singled in Castellanos. Both runs came off Rockies starter German Marquez (4-6), who allowed 12 hits and nine runs (eight earned) and lost for the fifth straight time on the road.

Castellanos improved his MLB-best average to .362 with two hits and two runs scored.

Aside from one fielding miscue from Suarez that opened the door for a three-run Rockies second inning, the Reds flashed impressive defense throughout the game in support of Miley.

In the third, Kyle Farmer made a diving stop on a Yonathan Daza grounder up the middle and flipped in one motion to second baseman Jonathan India to start a 6-4-3 double play. In the fifth, Jesse Winker made a running catch of a Garrett Hampson deep fly to left-center. Suarez fielded a Trevor Story grounder from deep at third and made the throw on time at first.

Tyler Naquin had three hits, including a two-run single in the sixth that put the Reds ahead 9-3.

Reds manager David Bell wasn’t around for the celebration after he was ejected following an argument with home plate umpire Marvin Hudson that came after Winker struck out to end the fourth.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
164K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Kyle Farmer
Person
Jonathan India
Person
Marvin Hudson
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Garrett Hampson
Person
Johnny Bench
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBbettingpros.com

Reds hope for a continued power surge in today's game against the Rockies

The Cincinnati Reds had five different batters hit home runs in the first five innings of yesterday's 11-5 win over the Colorado Rockies. They hope for continued offensive success in the second game of their series this afternoon. Betting Impact:. The Reds are -130 moneyline favorites and the over/under is...
MLBbettingpros.com

Marlins look to continue to take advantage of Rockies’ poor road record

With the Miami Marlins' 6-2 win over the Colorado Rockies in last night's series opener, the Rockies' road record worsened to 4-23 on the season. The Marlins are small -115 moneyline home favorites tonight, per BettingPros consensus odds. These odds may seem short given how poorly Colorado has played on the road this season, but oddsmakers do not seem all that confident in Miami rookie Braxton Garrett, who is expected to make his third Major League appearance tonight. Colorado counters with Austin Gomber (4-5, 4.12 ERA), who has pitched to a 1.53 ERA in his last five starts. The Rockies can blame a poor offense for their road struggles, as they have been shut out ten times in 26 road games. They have averaged just 2.4 runs per game on the road, and have a -72 run differential in their road contests. Miami is 15-5 in their last 20 home games against Colorado.
MLBallfans.co

Reds 10, Rockies 3: Another lopsided loss on the road

After obtaining an early 3-2 lead, the Rockies looked pretty lifeless in surrendering eight more runs and losing 10-3 in the second game of this three-game set. Germán Márquez struggled with the command of his breaking ball over the course of the afternoon. It was clear from the first inning that Márquez didn’t have the command he has over his last few starts. The Cincinnati Reds were able to put crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings. To add insult to injury for Márquez, he was also picked off by Miley after singling in the fifth inning.
MLBPurple Row

Rockies 4, Marlins 3: Rockies bullpen holds on for fifth road win

The Rockies won on the road. Yes, you read the score correctly, the Rockies won on the road for just the fifth time this season. They’re now 5-23 on the road, which is still bad but it’s obviously better than 4-24. Gomber stays hot. Coming into tonight, Austin Gomber was...
MLBwgnradio.com

Miley, Votto propel Reds past slumping Rockies 10-3

CINCINNATI (AP)Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Colorado Rockies 10-3 Saturday. Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick Castellanos,...
MLBohionewstime.com

Miley, bot pushes Reds beyond slump rocky 10-3

Wade Miley was delivered on mounds and plates. Joey Votto released a two-run single with Go Ahead in the third inning, and Cincinnati Reds defeated the sluggish Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Saturday. The major hit .362 and the National League took part in a game with a slugging percentage of .638. Bot and Eugenio Suarez have each added two hits to the Reds, who have won nine out of twelve games since falling below .500 in the season’s best six games on May 29. They reached .500 at 31-31 for the first time since they were 19 years old. May 16-19. The Rockies lost each road series this season and slipped off Coors Field to 5-26, but at home it was 20-14. Opponents have reached double digits in each of the last three games and have lost four and six of the last eight games. Miley singles twice and drew a lead-off walk in Cincinnati’s two runs and six innings. The left-handed player, who recorded his first no-hitter no-run on May 7, overcame a muddy situation including the temperature of 93 degrees match time, 6 hits and 3 runs, 2 wins, 1 walk, 3 in 7 innings. Made it possible to strike out. Manager David Bell was sent off by referee Marvin Hudson in the fourth inning. Bell appeared to be discussing a foul tip call after Jesse Winker’s swing. Colorado’s right-handed German Marquez tied his career high with 12 hits. He continued with two batters to sixth, and was desolate with nine runs, eight wins, two walks and five strikeouts. In the Rockies, starters Charlie Blackmon, Raimel Tapia and Ryan McMahon were out of the lineup and took advantage of third baseman Suarez’s second base error to put together a two-time, three-run rally and score a simple three. -2 Lead.TRAINER’S ROOMRockies: Manager Bud Black said IF-OF’s Chris Owings will leave on Sunday for a rehab mission with Triple A Albuquerque. Owings is on the injured list for 60 days after undergoing surgery to repair a sprained right thumb. Reds: Suarez returned to the starting lineup after leaving early Friday’s match to treat a hand injury he suffered in a cooking accident at home. UP NEXTRockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-6) starts on Sunday. Cincinnati won the game 7-6, allowing one run in seven innings against Reds at Coors Field on May 16. Reds: RHP Tony Santilan was promoted from Triple A Louisville on Saturday and made his major league debut on Sunday. ..
MLBchatsports.com

Lopez, Marlins Add To Rockies’ Road Woes, Win 6-2

MIAMI (AP) — Pablo Lopez took advantage of an extra day of rest by allowing only two runs in a career-best eight innings, Corey Dickerson hit a two-run triple and the Miami Marlins opened a homestand by beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Tuesday night. Starling Marte had three hits...
MLBLima News

Baseball: Reds hit 5 homers, extend Rockies’ road woes

CINCINNATI — The Reds hit five homers over the first five innings, including a three-run blast by Joey Votto, and Cincinnati extended the Colorado Rockies’ road woes with an 11-5 win on Friday night. Nick Castellanos, Scott Heineman, Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson also went deep against Kyle Freeland (0-2),...
MLBredlegnation.com

Miley, relentless offense lead Cincinnati Reds over Colorado Rockies, 10-3

Wade Miley’s seven strong innings were backed by a potent 14-hit Cincinnati Reds offensive onslaught in a 10-3 victory at Great American Ball Park against the visiting Colorado Rockies. Final R H E. Colorado Rockies (25-40) 3 7 1. Cincinnati Reds (31-31) 10 14 1. W: Miley (6-4) L: Marquez...
MLBlamarledger.com

Reds rough up Rockies’ German Marquez, cruise to 10-3 win

The Boston Red Sox had “The Curse of the Bambino.”. The Chicago Cubs had “The Curse of the Billy Goat.”. The Rockies have, what? “The Curse of Dinger?”. Or maybe, when it comes to road games, Murphy’s Law rules: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.” You can ask right-hander German Marquez about that.
MLBsunny95.com

Reds 10, Rockies 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and the Reds beat the slumping Colorado Rockies 10-3. Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick Castellanos, who went into the game leading the majors in hitting at .362 and the National League in slugging percentage at .638.
MLBPurple Row

Rockies 3, Padres 2: Austin Gomber enjoys continued success at home

On a hot summer night at Coors Field, Austin Gomber put on a show for the Colorado Rockies faithful, earning the win against the San Diego Padres to kick off the series and homestand. Gomber continues his dominance. The story tonight was Austin Gomber. He threw eight scoreless innings, had...
MLB9News

Rockies lose again on the road, swept by Reds

CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suárez hit an early two-run homer and the surging Cincinnati Reds climbed back over .500 for the first time since April 21, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including three straight over the Rockies. It was...
MLBallfans.co

Brewers’ offensive woes continue, Reds complete three-game sweep

MILWAUKEE — Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday to finish a three-game sweep at American Family Field. Cincinnati has won six straight...
MLBperutribune.com

Reds cool off Brewers 10-2 to earn 4th straight victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — At a time when the Milwaukee Brewers are playing as well as just about any team in the majors, Cincinnati Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez is the one guy who has their number. Gutiérrez and three relievers combined on a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts to help the Reds...
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds NL West woes continue in 8-2 loss at San Diego

The Reds NL West woes continued on late Friday night. Padres starter Chris Paddack struck out 11 Reds batters in just five innings. Tony Santillan’s second career start only lasted three innings. The Reds loss pushes their record to 9-16 against the NL West (Reds are 26-17 vs everyone else).
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 7, Rockies 6

DENVER, CO (WSAU-WHBL) – The Milwaukee Brewers split a four-game weekend series with the Rockies with a 7-6 win in Denver on Sunday. Kolten Wong led the way, going 3 for 5 with 3 RBI and two runs scored from the leadoff spot, including a two-run homer in the 5th inning. Daniel Vogelbach finished 2 for 5 with two singles and one RBI, which turned out the be the game-winner.
MLBorlandoecho.com

Rockies hit road to face red-hot Mariners

A big-league ballplayer is often his own worst critic. Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland is trying the opposite. "You have to be your best critic -- knowing when you were the best, and when you're the worst, being able to look back and know that you've had consistent success," Freeland said.