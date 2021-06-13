Reds continue Rockies' road woes in 10-3 victory

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Fixed word in sixth graf.

A day after helping his team make offensive history, Joey Votto made some of his own Saturday as the host Cincinnati Reds used timely hitting and defense for a 10-3 victory that continued the road misery of the Colorado Rockies.

Votto’s two-run single in the third wiped out a 3-2 deficit and put the Reds ahead to stay at 4-3 as he broke a tie with Tony Perez for fifth place on the club’s all-time hit list. Votto finished 2-for-5 to stand at 1,936 hits, two more than Perez. Next up is Johnny Bench at 2,048.

Lefty Wade Miley (6-4) overcame a three-run second inning to post seven strong innings and help the Reds to their ninth win in 12 games. Miley, who also had a pair of hits and a walk, went at least six innings on the mound for a team-high fifth time.

A day after hitting five homers, the Reds didn’t go deep Saturday but had 14 hits in reaching double-digit runs for a MLB-leading 10 times this season.

The Rockies, meanwhile, continued on a path as one of the worst road teams in baseball history. The loss dropped them to 5-26 away from Denver and clinched their tenth straight road series loss to start the season, the worst in team history.

The Reds took a 2-0 lead in the first when Nick Castellanos doubled home Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez singled in Castellanos. Both runs came off Rockies starter German Marquez (4-6), who allowed 12 hits and nine runs (eight earned) and lost for the fifth straight time on the road.

Castellanos improved his MLB-best average to .362 with two hits and two runs scored.

Aside from one fielding miscue from Suarez that opened the door for a three-run Rockies second inning, the Reds flashed impressive defense throughout the game in support of Miley.

In the third, Kyle Farmer made a diving stop on a Yonathan Daza grounder up the middle and flipped in one motion to second baseman Jonathan India to start a 6-4-3 double play. In the fifth, Jesse Winker made a running catch of a Garrett Hampson deep fly to left-center. Suarez fielded a Trevor Story grounder from deep at third and made the throw on time at first.

Tyler Naquin had three hits, including a two-run single in the sixth that put the Reds ahead 9-3.

Reds manager David Bell wasn’t around for the celebration after he was ejected following an argument with home plate umpire Marvin Hudson that came after Winker struck out to end the fourth.

