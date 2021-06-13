Brewers stay hot, rally for 7-4 victory over Pirates

Christian Yelich had a three-run double during a five-run fourth inning Saturday as the host Milwaukee Brewers erased an early four-run deficit to earn a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Willy Adames added an RBI double in the fourth, while Omar Narvaez capped the inning with an RBI single. The Brewers have won eight of nine.

Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes pitched into the fifth, allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits, with three walks and eight strikeouts. He also had an RBI single.

Trevor Richards (1-0) gave up one hit over two scoreless innings, and Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his 16th save.

Ka’ai Tom had an RBI triple for the Pirates, who have lost six straight.

Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl (0-4) gave up six runs (five earned) over 3 1/3 innings, with four walks and two strikeouts.

The Pirates took a 3-0 lead in the first. Adam Frazier singled, stole second and went to third on Phillip Evans’ single. They both scored when Bryan Reynolds raced to third on Burnes’ fielding error. An out later, Reynolds scored on Jacob Stallings’ double-play grounder.

In the second, Erik Gonzalez and Tom led off with back-to-back triples to push Pittsburgh’s lead to 4-0. Burnes then struck out the next three batters.

Milwaukee got on the scoreboard in the second with two outs. Pablo Reyes ended up at third on errors by Gonzalez at short and Reynolds in center on the same play. Burnes drove in Reyes with an infield single.

The Brewers closed it to 4-2 in the third. Yelich hit a one-out single and scored on Narvaez’s base hit.

Reyes led off the fourth with a single and stole second. An out later, Jace Peterson and Daniel Vogelbach walked to load the bases. Yelich’s bases-clearing double put the Brewers ahead 5-4.

That chased Kuhl, with Clay Holmes giving up an RBI double to Adames and an RBI single to Narvaez to make it 7-4.

Pittsburgh loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth on singles by Reynolds and Colin Moran and Stallings’ walk. Richards spelled Burnes and struck out the next three batters.

--Field Level Media