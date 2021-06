Everything is better with a bow on top, right? Crochet your own glamorous stole with our free tutorial! The over-sized bow coupled with the fur trim makes for an extra-luxe crochet project that will have you feeling fabulous. It would also make a great Christmas gift for a friend, we can just imagine them wearing their crochet bow scarf on a snowy day. It’s worth noting that this crochet bow scarf is a more challenging project that isn’t suitable for complete beginners. If you are new to crochet head over to our crochet for beginners guide which will teach you all the basic techniques you need. Also check out our round-up of the best crochet hooks and crochet kits for beginners for more crochet goodness.