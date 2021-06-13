Cancel
Indians rally to defeat Mariners in 10 innings

EditorsNote: 4th graf, change ‘time’ to times; update 7th graf, second in majors

Harold Ramirez’s potential double-play grounder instead turned into the winning run as the Cleveland Indians rallied to defeat the visiting Seattle Mariners 5-4 in 10 innings on Saturday afternoon.

With the bases loaded and no outs following a single by Amed Rosario and an intentional walk to Jose Ramirez, Harold Ramirez tapped the first pitch he saw from right-hander Paul Sewald (2-2) back to the mound. Sewald’s throw home was high and to the third-base side of the plate, causing catcher Tom Murphy to make a leaping catch while Cesar Hernandez, who started the 10th as the runner at second base, slid home safely.

Cleveland right-hander James Karinchak (3-2) struck out two of the three batters he faced in the top of the 10th for the victory.

The Indians trailed 4-0 after seven scoreless innings from Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, but Hernandez homered in the eighth and they scored three times in the ninth, with Rene Rivera hitting a two-run double high off the wall in left field to tie the score with two outs off right-hander Rafael Montero.

Jake Fraley and Dylan Moore homered for Seattle, which suffered its third consecutive defeat.

Indians right-hander Triston McKenzie, called up from Triple-A Columbus to make the start, again struggled with his control.

McKenzie, who is second in the majors in bases on balls with 39 in 42 1/3 innings, lasted just two-thirds of an inning, allowing one run on no hits with four walks.

After issuing walks to leadoff hitter J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger, McKenzie got two outs before walking Fraley to load the bases. He walked Moore on four straight pitches to bring home the game’s first run and end his afternoon.

Right-hander Phil Maton relieved McKenzie and got out of the jam but allowed a two-run homer to Fraley in the third to make it 3-0.

Moore, activated from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day after being sidelined with a left calf strain, went deep off right-hander Blake Parker in the seventh inning.

Hernandez homered in the eighth off right-hander Kendall Graveman. It was the first run Graveman allowed in 15 appearances this season.

The Indians tied it in the ninth with a two-out rally. Bradley Zimmer and Josh Naylor walked before pinch-hitter Bobby Bradley singled to right to make it 4-2. Rivera then doubled on an 0-2 pitch to tie it.

--Field Level Media

